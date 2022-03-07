Former Macomb County Official Dino Bucci Dies Before SentencingA former suburban Detroit public works official who admitted extorting builders and contractors to buy tickets to political fundraisers has died before he could be sentenced for his crime.

Former Macomb County Judge, Prosecutor Carl Marlinga Running For CongressFormer Macomb County judge and prosecutor Carl Marlinga announced Monday his campaign for a new House seat in suburban Detroit, becoming the fourth Democrat to enter the primary for what may be among Michigan's most competitive congressional races this fall.

Proposal From EPA Would Require Heavy Trucks Cut Smog, Soot PollutionThe Biden administration is proposing stronger pollution regulations for new tractor-trailer rigs that would clean up smoky diesel engines and encourage new technologies during the next two decades.

Trial Next For 4 Men Accused In Whitmer Kidnapping PlotJury selection begins Tuesday in the trial of four men who are accused of conspiring to snatch Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a stunning scheme to retaliate against her stay-home policies and other COVID-19 restrictions during the early months of the pandemic.

Detroit Police Seek Tips After Truck, Trailer Stolen From Westin Book Cadillac Hotel ValetThe Detroit Police Department is searching for a vehicle in connection to the theft of a truck and trailer from the Westin Cadillac Book Hotel.

Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead In Groveland Township HomeAuthorities launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a home in Groveland Township.