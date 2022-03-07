WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
SARAH JEFFERY CHARMS US – In this episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS, we have karate kittens, birds barraging bicycles, hammy hounds, and an emu speeding down the highway!READ MORE: Former Macomb County Official Dino Bucci Dies Before Sentencing
Hosted By Elizabeth Stanton, with special guest Sarah Jeffery (“Charmed”), and commentary by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, Neel Ghosh, and Maiara Walsh (#214).READ MORE: Former Macomb County Judge, Prosecutor Carl Marlinga Running For Congress
Original airdate 3/12/2022.MORE NEWS: Proposal From EPA Would Require Heavy Trucks Cut Smog, Soot Pollution
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.