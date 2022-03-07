  • WWJ-TV

Detroit, Detroit Police, handguns, police seize firearms, search warrants, Warren

DETROIT (AP) — Six handguns, two shotguns, a rifle and ammunition have been recovered after Detroit police served search warrants on three homes.

Special operations officers seized a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol and a 12-gauge shotgun from a house on the city’s east side, Detroit police said Friday.

Officers found empty shell casings after reports of gunfire Wednesday in the area.

A reported domestic abuse case on Monday led officers to another eastside home where they recovered two handguns, a bulletproof vest and ammunition. One of the handguns had been stolen.

Three handguns, an assault-type rifle and a shotgun also were found at a house in Warren, just north of Detroit. One person was arrested. That search stemmed from a Feb. 5 incident on Detroit’s east side, police said.

