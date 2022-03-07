(CBS Detroit) — A father is charged with second-degree child abuse after his 2-year-old son was shot in the face with a BB gun.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened on Friday at a home in the 4000 block of Bedford Street.READ MORE: Female Detroit Senior Firefighter Breaking Several Barriers In The City
Police said the father, 31-year-old Melvin Phillips, was allegedly handling a BB gun that was in a china cabinet. Authorities said the gun discharged, striking the child in the lip.
He was taken to a hospital by his parents, who were met with police officers. The officers later conducted an investigation of the home, removing the BB gun.READ MORE: A Look Into Charges At Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Trial
Phillips was arraigned Monday and received a $10,000/10% bond. A probably cause conference is scheduled for March 21 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 28.
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Michigan Reports 1,656 New COVID-19 Cases, 16 Deaths