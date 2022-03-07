WALKER – Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
BONHAM AND ABELINE COME CLEAN ABOUT SECRETS FROM THE PAST – When confronted by the Davidsons, Liam (Keegan Allen) shares an old land survey that could spell trouble for the Walker family, and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) reveals one truth from the past while covering up another.
Meanwhile, Cordell (Jared Padalecki) has news of his own he would like to share with the family if he can get the chance.
David McWhirter directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#211).
Original airdate 3/10/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.