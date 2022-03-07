  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:CW, Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE (“AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.”) DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, “Teen Wolf”) to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news.

Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight.

Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him.

Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, and Tayler Buck also star.

The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci (#207).

Original airdate 3/8/2022.