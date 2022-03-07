  • WWJ-TV

Filed Under:Detroit, Fisher Body 21 Plant, mixed-income housing, Redevelopment

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Changes are coming to the long-vacant and historic Fisher Body Plant 21 in Detroit.

Officials say the building will be redeveloped as new apartment units, which 20% of it will be affordable housing and also include retail space.

Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that the $134 million construction project is expected to begin later this year.

Fisher 21 Lofts is believed to be one of the largest African-American-led projects in the city’s history.

