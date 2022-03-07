Mother Feeling Guilty After Unknowingly Feeding Baby Recalled FormulaAbbott Nutrition expanded a recall for the formula produced at a Michigan factory after two infants died from a rare infection that can cause blood infections and other complications.

Elon Musk Asks Judge To Nullify Subpoena, Throw Out Deal With SECTesla CEO Elon Musk is asking a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter.

Biden Announces Ban On Russian Energy ImportsPresident Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Police Investigate After 30-Year-Old Woman Murdered At Detroit MotelThe Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old woman was murdered at a Detroit motel.

Detroit Mayor Duggan Presents $2.4B Budget To City CouncilMayor Mike Duggan on Monday presented his proposed $2.4 billion budget to the City Council that he says shows Detroit's revenues on par with levels before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jury Selection Starts In Whitmer Kidnapping Plot TrialWith secret recordings and other evidence, prosecutors are pledging to show how four men were united behind a wild plot to kidnap Michigan's governor in response to her aggressive steps to slow down COVID-19 during the early months of the pandemic.