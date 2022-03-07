DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Changes are coming to the long-vacant and historic Fisher Body 21 Plant in Detroit.
Officials say the building will be redeveloped as new apartment units, which 20% of it will be affordable housing and also include retail space.
The 600,000 sq. ft. structure near I-75 and I-94 has been one of the city's largest and most notorious abandoned former auto industry plants for 25 years. pic.twitter.com/KSV63VvrTE
— City of Detroit (@CityofDetroit) March 7, 2022
Mayor Mike Duggan announced Monday that the $134 million construction project is expected to begin later this year.
Fisher 21 Lofts is believed to be one of the largest African-American-led projects in the city’s history.
