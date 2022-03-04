(CBS Detroit) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced she is joining a nationwide investigation into Tik Tok and the potential harms the social media platform may pose to children and young adults.
According to the Attorney General's Office, the investigation will look into the physical and mental health harms and whether the company violated state consumer protection laws. The investigation focuses on "the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform."
“Recent reports on social media’s impact on the mental and physical health of young people raise serious questions among attorneys general across the nation. Ultimately, we are concerned about protecting our youth,” Nessel said.
Attorneys General also part of the investigation include California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont.
This comes after Attorneys General across the country announced in November 2021 their investigation into Meta Platforms Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for promoting its social media app Instagram to kids.
Earlier that year, more than 40 Attorneys General, including Nessel, urged Facebook to abandon a plan to launch a version of Instagram for kids under 13.
