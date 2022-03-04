COVID-19 Deaths Dropped Among Black Michigan Residents, Report SaysBlack residents in Michigan have been disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, but a report the state released Friday shows that virus-related deaths for those residents fell last spring to a third of what they were at the beginning of the pandemic.

Former Hamtramck Police Officer Charged, Accused Of Taking Bribe From Towing Company OperatorA former officer with the Hamtramck Police Department is facing a bribery charge after he was accused of taking cash and a vehicle from a towing company operator in exchange for information from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network.

Detroit Police: 2 Men Arrested, Accused Of Running Chop Shop In DetroitAccording to the Detroit Police Department, the men are owners of two auto part stores and were accused of illegally using state forms to obtain vehicles and dismantle them for parts and money.

Michigan Reports 1,842 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 DeathsThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

I-275 Road Work Requires Lane, Ramp Closures In Wayne County This WeekendWork on southbound I-275 in Wayne County will require lane and ramp closures, beginning on Sunday.

Detroit Mom Shares Story Of Daughter’s Life-Saving Transplant In Hopes Of Educating OthersDetroit mom hoping sharing her story of daughter receiving liver transplant at age 2 will educate others on the importance of being a registered organ donor.