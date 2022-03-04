(CBS DETROIT) – Work on southbound I-275 in Wayne County will require lane and ramp closures, beginning on Sunday.
Starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road, with most of the on and off ramps to and from southbound I-275 closed, to prepare for shifting all traffic onto the shared northbound side.READ MORE: COVID-19 Deaths Dropped Among Black Michigan Residents, Report Says
Crews will add pavement markings on the crossover ramps during the closure.
There is currently one lane open on northbound I-275.
MDOT officials say that by 5 a.m. on Monday there will be two lanes open between Northline Road and 6 Mile Road, in both directions.READ MORE: Former Hamtramck Police Officer Charged, Accused Of Taking Bribe From Towing Company Operator
Here are the ramps that will be closed from 6 a.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 7:
This excludes exits to Ford Road and Michigan Avenue, which will close only after the other ramps reopen, according to MDOT officials.
- Eastbound M-14 exit to southbound I-275
- Westbound I-96/M-14 exit to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit to Ann Arbor Road
- Ann Arbor Road ramps to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit to M-153 (Ford Road)
- M-153 (Ford Road) ramps to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit to US-12 (Michigan Avenue)
- US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramps to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit to Ecorse Road
- Ecorse Road ramp to southbound I-275
- Southbound I-275 exit to I-94
- Westbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275
- Eastbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.