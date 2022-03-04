  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – Work on southbound I-275 in Wayne County will require lane and ramp closures, beginning on Sunday.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday, southbound I-275 will have one lane open from 5 Mile Road to Eureka Road, with most of the on and off ramps to and from southbound I-275 closed, to prepare for shifting all traffic onto the shared northbound side.

Crews will add pavement markings on the crossover ramps during the closure.

There is currently one lane open on northbound I-275.

MDOT officials say that by 5 a.m. on Monday there will be two lanes open between Northline Road and 6 Mile Road, in both directions.

Here are the ramps that will be closed from 6 a.m. on Sunday until 5 a.m. on Monday, March 7:

This excludes exits to Ford Road and Michigan Avenue, which will close only after the other ramps reopen, according to MDOT officials.

 

  • Eastbound M-14 exit to southbound I-275
  • Westbound I-96/M-14 exit to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit to Ann Arbor Road
  • Ann Arbor Road ramps to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit to M-153 (Ford Road)
  • M-153 (Ford Road) ramps to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit to US-12 (Michigan Avenue)
  • US-12 (Michigan Avenue) ramps to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit to Ecorse Road
  • Ecorse Road ramp to southbound I-275
  • Southbound I-275 exit to I-94
  • Westbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275
  • Eastbound I-94 exit to southbound I-275
