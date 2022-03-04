(CBS Detroit) — A former officer with the Hamtramck Police Department is facing a bribery charge after he was accused of taking cash and a vehicle from a towing company operator in exchange for information from the Michigan Law Enforcement Information Network (LEIN).
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the charge against Michael Stout, 60, of St. Clair Shores, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Stout left the department in 2020.
He is the sixth person charged as part of "Operation Northern Hook," which is an investigation within the government and the Detroit Police Department related to the towing industry.
Federal officials say Stout accepted a vehicle and $1,500 in cash from the operator. In return, Stout provided information from LEIN, which is a restricted law enforcement database.
Officials say in one instance, Stout allegedly called "an unwitting employee to search LEIN so Stout could provide the vehicle's registration information to the towing company operator" after the operator was worried a police vehicle had been following him.
