DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Police arrested two men in connection with a criminal enterprise investigation in Detroit.
According to the Detroit Police Department, the men are owners of two auto part stores and were accused of illegally using state forms to obtain vehicles and dismantle them for parts and money.
On Wednesday, they were arrested when investigators with DPD's Commercial Auto Theft Section executed a search warrant in the area of Schaefer Highway and Joy Road. Officers found several vehicles stolen from Detroit on the property.
Additionally, police ticketed the men for a marijuana grow operation found on the property.
“The Detroit Police Department encourages our community to Take Part in curbing crime, including these types of illegal vehicle operations,” read a statement from the department.
Anyone with information on stolen vehicles or chop shops are asked to call the Commercial Auto Theft Section at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
