  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMLucky Dog
    06:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    04:30 AMAnimals Unleashed
    05:00 AMPaid Program
    05:30 AMPaid Program
    06:00 AMLucky Dog
    06:30 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christopher Greer, Crime Stoppers, murder, Wayne

(CBS Detroit) — A Metro Detroit family is calling on the public for help in gathering information on a suspect accused of killing two sisters.

Authorities say Dominique Parchmon, 30, and Shyanna Hall, 18, were shot on Jan. 5 in the 3000 block of Niagara Street in Wayne.

READ MORE: Amazon Providing Free Tuition For Hourly Workers At 4 Michigan Colleges

Police believe Parchmon’s live-in boyfriend, 32-year-old Christopher Greer is responsible.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Parchmon was pronounced dead at the scene. Hall later died from her injuries at a hospital. Authorities say she named Greer as the shooter before her death.

READ MORE: Michigan AG Nessel Joins Nationwide Tik Tok Investigation

Police say Greer fled the scene that night.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information.

MORE NEWS: Michigan State University Lifting Mask Mandate In Some Indoor Settings

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.