(CBS Detroit) — Amazon is providing free tuition at four Michigan universities to its hourly employees.
The company says the initiative, which includes free tuition at more than 140 colleges across the country, is through its career choice partnerships.
The schools in Michigan partnering with Amazon are Eastern Michigan University, Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley State University and Henry Ford College.
The company say employees are eligible after 90 days of employment. They can participate every year they work at Amazon.
