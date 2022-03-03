(CBS Detroit) — The state of Michigan ranks No. 7 in the nation for most missing persons, according to a report from the World Population Review.
The state is followed by Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennesse, round off the top 10, while California and Florida rank in No. 1 and 2 respectively.
What should you do if you think someone is missing?
According to Michigan State Police:
- Have a sufficient reason why you believe that person is missing.
- After that, contact your local law enforcement.
- Make sure you have details about the missing person, such as photos, date of birth, address.
Click here to read a full list of tips from MSP.
Additionally, police may also want social media account information and more.
If the missing person is vulnerable — under age 18, over 65 years old or suffering from a physical or mental illness — contact police immediately. Authorities will also need information about the missing person.
Remember to ask authorities to keep in touch, and if they do not, you can call them.
If your person does not fit the foul play or endangered situation there are also online resources available.
