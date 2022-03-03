LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a veto-destined bill that would cut Michigan’s income tax, expand tax exemptions for older people and largely restore a per-child tax credit that was eliminated a decade ago.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat seeking reelection, has said the GOP-written package of tax cuts is unsustainable and would lead to spending cuts while the next budget is negotiated in the coming months. She has proposed more targeted tax breaks for retirees and lower-income workers as the state runs a multibillion-dollar surplus.READ MORE: ‘Prices Not Coming Down Anytime Soon’ Auto Expert Offers Tips On Being A Savvy Vehicle Shopper
Senate Republicans, who sent the legislation to the governor on a party-line 22-15 vote, have said tax cuts should be broad and significant because everyone is facing high inflation. Democrats have said reducing the income tax would benefit the wealthy more than those who make less.READ MORE: Resurfacing Project Coming To Telegraph In Dearborn, Dearborn Heights
The measure would cut the income tax to 3.9% from 4.25%, lower the age for filers to exempt up to $20,000 individually or $40,000 jointly to 62 from 67, allow an additional exemption for retirement income not covered by the standard senior deduction and create a $500 per-child tax credit.MORE NEWS: City Employee On Leave After Fatal Front End Loader Crash In Auburn Hills
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.