(CBS Detroit) — Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 12 cents overnight.

According to AAA Michigan, the state average is now $3.74 a gallon, which is a nearly 40 cent jump from where it was this time last week.

AAA says Oakland County has the most expensive gas price with an average of $3.78.

Experts say the increase is due to crude oil prices hitting an all-time high for the first time in nearly eight years.

