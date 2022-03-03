(CBS Detroit) — A Huron Township man is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Nathan Jordan-Donald Barks, 30, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Dawn Sinkey, 36, also of Huron Township. Barks is also charged with one count of felon in possession and two counts of felony firearm.
He was arraigned Thursday and remanded to jail.
Huron Township police responded to a 911 call at about 1:15 p.m. on Feb. 27 at a home in the 27400 block of Bordeau Street. Upon arrival, police found Sinkey with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics arrived and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Prosecutors say an argument between Barks and Sinkey escalated and Barks allegedly fired a gun, fatally wounding the victim before fleeing the scene.
Prosecutors say an argument between Barks and Sinkey escalated and Barks allegedly fired a gun, fatally wounding the victim before fleeing the scene.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 16.
