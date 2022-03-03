(CBS DETROIT) – A 130-year-old shipwreck was discovered in 650 feet of water in Lake Superior, Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) officials announced Thursday.
A 172-foot schooner-barge, the Atlanta, was carrying coal when it sank during a storm in 1891.
It was found 35 miles off Deer Park.
The GLSHS said that because of the cold temperatures of Lake Superior, the ship is well-preserved.
“It is rare that we find a shipwreck that so clearly announces what it is and the name-board of the Atlanta really stands out,” said Bruce Lynn, Executive Director of the GLSHS. “It is truly ornate, and still beautiful after 130 years on the bottom of Lake Superior.”
The GLSHS shared more photos and videos of their findings. They said that while shipwreck hunting can be tedious, sonar-marine sonic technology has been a useful tool.MORE NEWS: City Employee On Leave After Fatal Front End Loader Crash In Auburn Hills
