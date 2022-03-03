Michigan Matters: Film and Roads Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Peter Klein, of MIFIA, who has been working with state legislators to bring back film incentives. Then Ed Olson, CEO of May Mobility, talks about the company’s huge success and growing profile. And Steven Tongur of the Iraeli firm Electreon, discusses the wireless charging road they will built at Michigan Central Station. And WWJ AutoBeat Reporter Jeff Gilbert talks how companies, and our region is adjusting during mobility changes.

Eye On Detroit - SkinnyTeesLinda Schlesinger-Wagner is truly the heart and soul of the skinnytees brand. With a passion and work ethic that has driven her through times of challenge, Linda is no stranger to adversity and struggle. skinnytees came to be during her difficult life transition of divorce and has grown to become a beacon of hope and light for both Linda and the many women whose hearts her creations have touched throughout the years. Linda's sincere desire to help women and children derives from a deep sense of compassion that echoes many of her own personal experiences. skinnytees is the embodiment of Linda's desire to make every women feel special, gorgeous and accepted, no matter age or body type. For the love of women - all women!

