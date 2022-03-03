(CBS DETROIT) – A city employee has been placed on leave after crashing into a Jeep and killing its driver, police said.
On Thursday, March 3, at 6:30 a.m., Auburn Hills Police and Fire responded to a reported crash involving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler and a Caterpillar front end loader on Brown Road, west of Giddings.
The 47-year-old woman, a Lake Orion resident, was driving west on Brown Road when she was struck by the front end loader.
Police say the 42-year-old employee pulled out of the public works building heading eastbound on Brown Road, when he crashed into the Jeep.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the city worker was not injured and has been cooperating with the investigation.
Police say alcohol and drugs do not appear to be involved in this incident.
The crash is still being investigated.
