  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMThe Doctors
    04:00 AMPaid Program
    04:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Rescue, Detroit River, Dog Rescue, Wyandotte

(CBS Detroit) — Police and firefighters in Wyandotte rescued a dog found stranded Monday in the Detroit River.

Officials said the dog was newly adopted and got away from her new owner and found herself on a piece of floating ice.

READ MORE: Detroit City FC Offering Free Admission To Tigers Opening Day, Season Ticket Holders Amid MLB Lockout

The dog is OK, they said.

READ MORE: Opening Day Cancellation Hurts Downtown Restaurants

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MORE NEWS: Metro-Detroit Businessman Fears For Employees As Fighting Moves Into Their Territory In Ukraine

 