Southfield (CW50) – Olympic Medalist Mirai Nagasu, who was the first American woman to land a triple-axel at the Olympics, joined the cast of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother this year. The show is a spin-off of the series Big Brother, where a group of contestants, known as “HouseGuests”, live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world for a cash prize. The HouseGuests in this edition are celebrities from across the entertainment world. The contestants are continuously monitored during their stay in the house by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. Throughout the course of the competition, HouseGuests are evicted from the house, by being voted out of the competition.

Nagasu joined the 3rd edition of the show’s celebrity version, being voted out of the competition during its second elimination. Nagasu Brough the perspective of an Olympic athlete to the house. She believed her training as an athlete could have helped her both physically and mentally with the challenges of the competition. Nagasu figured her young age deterred her from relating to the other celebrities in the home, including an NBA Champion, UFC Champion, a former Miss USA, singers, actors, and other TV personalities. However, she did share a moment with NBA Champion Lamar Odom about representing Asian-Americans in the world of sports, Odom relating it to his pride as an African American in sports. Their conversation led to a discussion about racism in America and the airing of the scene was praised by fans of the show.

Mirai Nagasu joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss her experience on the Celebrity Big Brother, and how she became a fan of the show after having never seen it before.

Nagasu also talked about her time on the show making her more comfortable on television, and hopes to keep growing in her career towards getting in a broadcast booth to commentate on figure skating competitions. She also discussed her thoughts on former UFC Champion Miesha Tate winning the competition.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Nagasu mentioned her biggest influence was Michelle Obama, mentioning that the way she handles herself and educates the world on topics that need to be discussed. Nagasu describe the influence as something that she hopes she can incorporate into her legacy.

