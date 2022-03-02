(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 2,105 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 233 deaths on Wednesday.
This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 2,058,856 and 32,050 deaths as of March 2.
Wednesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Monday, Feb. 28. Over the past two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), the average number of new confirmed cases is about 1,054 per day.
The deaths announced today includes 207 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.
In the state, as of Sept. 17, there has been a total of 906,096 recovered cases of COVID-19.
