LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Directive 2022-2 directing the Michigan Department of Transportation to speed up pothole repairs on state trunkline highways.

According to a press release from the Governor’s Office, the directive calls for MDOT to use all available resources, including overtime pay and contracted services, to speed up the repairs, also to ensure residents can report the location of potholes or other issues.

The Executive Directive also directs the Michigan State Police to provide work zone enforcement and other support for road crews working on surface repair projects to ensure the safety of workers, drivers and passengers.

Click here to read Executive Directive 2022-2.

“Dealing with car damage from driving over potholes while on your way to work or school is frustrating for every Michigander. No family should have to spend their hard-earned money on repairing a flat tire or a broken axle caused by these potholes,” Whitmer said.

“We’re kicking this into overdrive, using overtime pay and contractors to get the job done, while we continue broader improvement projects across the state. I will continue to work with anyone to fix the damn roads, make long-lasting investments in our infrastructure, and put Michigan first.”

The Executive Directive directs MDOT to prioritize activities related to fixing Michigan’s seasonal potholes, including:

Use all available resources to expedite repair of road surfaces, including overtime pay and contracted services where appropriate.

Assess conditions on state trunkline highways to identify and prioritize areas for repair.

Ensure that the public can easily communicate the location of potholes or other issues with road surfaces on state trunkline highways and assess and respond to these reports.

Ensure timely disbursements of Michigan Transportation Fund dollars to local road agencies to ensure that local authorities have the resources they need to repair potholes and other road surface deterioration. Funding to fix local, non-state roads are appropriated by the Michigan Legislature.

Continue broader road improvement projects, including those that are part of the Rebuilding Michigan Plan, to prevent potholes and other road surface issues from developing in the first place.

“Potholes are dangerous and damage vehicles. The way to prevent this is to continue fixing the roads and bridges the right way the first time. Consistent with this Executive Directive, MDOT will use all the resources at our disposal, including overtime and contracted services, to repair them,” said State Transportation Director Paul C. Ajegba. “When we are not clearing roads from the latest storm, our crews will be out fixing potholes as quickly as possible.”

