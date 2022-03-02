MONROE, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — A man and woman are charged in connection with theft at a Monroe home under construction.
Steven Robert Higgins, 37, and Teanna Wildern, 41, both of Monroe, are charged with breaking and entering a building with intent.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of North Raisinville Road at about 4:30 a.m. on Monday.
The homeowners reported that numerous power tools and construction equipment were stolen while they were out of town. Surveillance video affixed to the interior and exterior of the home captured the incident. Investigators were able to identify Higgins and Wildern based on the video.
The pair were later located and at a home in Monroe and arrested without incident.
A search of the home uncovered the equipment that was reported stolen.
They were arraigned Tuesday in 1st District Court. Higgins was given a $50,000 bond and Wildern was given a $10,000 bond.
