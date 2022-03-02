Southfield (CW50) – Former UFC Champion Miesha Tate, who is best known for her fight against reigning UFC Champion Holly Holm in which she took the bantamweight MM belt from her, joined the cast of CBS’ Celebrity Big Brother this year. The show is a spin-off of the series Big Brother, where a group of contestants, known as “HouseGuests”, live together in a specially constructed house that is isolated from the outside world for a cash prize. The HouseGuests in this edition are celebrities from across the entertainment world. The contestants are continuously monitored during their stay in the house by live television cameras as well as personal audio microphones. Throughout the course of the competition, HouseGuests are evicted from the house, by being voted out of the competition.

Tate left the Big Brother house the same way she came in, as a champion. Winning the reality show’s third addition of its celebrity format, Tate dominated the competition through the show, having won four Head of House challenges and two Veto wins. Her time in the house wasn’t always a win for her though, as she faced criticism from other contestants regarding her tactics, and not to mention the fact that she had to remain in a house with no contact to the outside world for several weeks. Tate also discussed the fact that each contestant as depicted on the show is not an accurate representation of who they are on the outside, mentioning that they were all playing a game and that people change certain aspects of who they are in order to win.

Tate walks away from the house $250,000 richer, to which she accurately put in context saying, “I’m going home with a quarter of a million dollars, so that doesn’t suck.”

Being an athlete, Tate knew the world of compartmentalizing your emotions to win. She attributed her skillset as a fighter and athlete to her ability to go all of the way in the competition. She was unfamiliar with the tactics and alliances used in the competition that she had to learn along the way, losing some people she became close to in the process, but it was all to win the game making it work it to Tate.

Miesha Tate joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss her journey as the winner of Celebrity Big Brother, and what it feels like to finally be out of the house.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, Tate also talked about the influence her mother has had on her life, both professionally in fighting and also being a mother herself. She also mentioned the influence figure skater Michelle Kwan had on her athletic career, mentioning how seeing a woman be “beautiful, strong, and athletic” helped gravitate her towards sports as a young girl.

Tate mentioned during the interview that she intends to revitalize her fighting career and stated, “You haven’t seen the last of me competing.”

Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50.