(CBS Detroit) — Ford once again delayed its return-to-office procedures for the majority of its salaried employees.

The company originally planned to bring back employees through a hybrid model this month.

That date is pushed back to April.

In December, the company delayed its return-to-office date to March over new COVID-19 concerns. That decision affected roughly 30,000 employees.

The company was the first of the big three automakers to mandate vaccines for its U.S. employees.

