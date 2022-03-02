  • WWJ-TV

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — A Detroit woman is charged with child abuse after her 8-year-old grandson found an unsecured gun and shot his 5-year-old brother.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged 68-year-old Itterlee McNeil with two counts of second-degree child abuse. A warrant was signed by the prosecutor’s office on Feb. 24, and McNeil was arraigned Monday and given a $10,000 personal bond.

Itterlee McNeil (credit: Detroit Police Department)

Officials say she was not in custody when the warrant was charged.

At about 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 17, Detroit police were dispatched to a home in the 13500 block of Rosemont Avenue. Officers located a child on the kitchen floor and McNeil applying pressure to his chest.

The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Prosecutors say an 8-year-old picked up an unsecured gun and shot his brother in his right shoulder.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for March 10 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for March 17.

