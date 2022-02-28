WALKER – Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
A feisty officer Perez (guest star Ashley Reyes) mistakes Cordell (Jared Padalecki) for a suspect.
Trey (Jeff Pierre) offers to help Liam (Keegan Allen) with a project.
Meanwhile, Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) is struggling with his feelings for Stella (Violet Brinson).
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Casey Fisher (#210).
Original airdate 3/3/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.