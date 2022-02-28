(CBS DETROIT) – After more than 50 years, there’s a new era on the horizon for the Michigan Opera Theatre.
The company is renaming the iconic building to simply 'Detroit Opera.'
It's all part of a rebranding effort for the 50th anniversary of the theatre.
The Detroit Opera says they have a few partnerships on the way later this year to put their name on the national stage.
