(CBS DETROIT) – A new pilot program across the state aims to fix 19 bridges and save money at the same time.
Gov. Whitmer announced the new bundle bridge project, which groups different construction projects together to save money and time.READ MORE: Michigan Opera Theatre Changing Its Name To Detroit Opera
“The pilot includes 19 local agency-owned bridges around the state with major bridge elements in serious or critical condition,” said MDOT Chief Bridge Engineer Matt Chynoweth. “The scope of work for these bridges is superstructure replacement, which includes full removal and replacement of the bridge deck and supporting beams. Under the pilot program, all bridges will be rebuilt this year, beginning in March. The contract requirements call for them to be finished in 60 or 90 days.”
Seven of those 19 bridges are in the Metro Detroit area.READ MORE: Defense Blames Flint Water Crisis On Snyder Administration, Not Engineers
The 19 bridges that will be rebuilt this year include:
Clinton County: Herbison Road (March 1, 90 days), Tallman Road (April 15, 90 days)Eaton County: Five Point Highway (June 15, 60 days) Hillsdale County: Squawfield Road (June 15, 60 days) Ingham County: Linn Road (April 15, 60 days), Dennis Road (June 14, 60 days) Lenawee County: Sand Creek Highway (Aug. 15, 90 days) Lapeer County: Bentley Street (March 1, 60 days) Livingston County: Mason Road (May 2, 60 days), Iosco Road (May 6, 60 days) Luce County: Dollarville Road (Aug. 15, 60 days) Jackson County: E. Washington Street (March 1, 60 days) Macomb County: 33 Mile Road (March 10, 60 days), 31 Mile Road (March 16, 60 days), 26 Mile Road (April 15, 90 days) Muskegon County: Maple Island Road (June 15, 60 days) Ottawa County: Byron Road (March 1, 90 days) St. Clair County: Palms Road (March 22, 90 days) St. Joseph County: Nottawa Road (Aug. 15, 90 days)
Rebuilding efforts start in March and are expected to finish later this year.MORE NEWS: UM-Dearborn Conducts Deer Cull To Cut Deer Population By More Than Half
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.