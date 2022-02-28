  • WWJ-TV

NAOMI – Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

RESPECT FOR TRADITION – It’s Homecoming in Port Oswego and Naomi (Kaci Walfall) and her fellow students are buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the town’s longstanding event, but the tension between Nathan (Daniel Puig) and Anthony (Will Meyers) escalates when Anthony feels his hometown tradition is being disrespected by a military kid.

Meanwhile, Naomi discovers a potential new source of information, but they may know more than she bargained for.

A revelation from his encounter with the bounty hunter sends Dee (Alexander Wraith) looking for answers about someone from his past, while Zumbado (Cranston Johnson) has a run-in with Greg (Barry Watson) and Jennifer (Mouzam Makkar).

Also starring Mary-Charles Jones.

Kent Faulcon directed the episode written by Stacy A. Littlejohn (#106).

Original airdate 3/1/22.

Every episode of NAOMI will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.