FRANKFORT, Mich. (AP) — A northern Lower Peninsula man was killed in a firework mishap as a group of people gathered to set off fireworks in memory of a deceased friend, police said.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Kyle Campbell-Slade, 28, of Frankfort was killed last week when a firework he lit exploded during the memorial event, MLive.com reported Monday.

Police said Campbell-Slade was among a small group of people who had gathered on Feb. 22 on the ice of Crystal Lake in Frankfort to set off fireworks in honor of a late friend.

The explosion that killed Campbell-Slade also critically injured another Frankfort man, Trevor Lee, 27, who was flown to flown to Grand Rapids for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

Frankfort is located in the northwestern Lower Peninsula along Lake Michigan, about 25 miles (40.2 kilometers) west of Traverse City.

