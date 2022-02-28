WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
THE BEST KIND OF TROUBLE WITH GUEST JAYSON BLAIR (“GOOD TROUBLE”) – We have dashing dogs, outlandish owls, perplexed penguins, galled goats, a husky playing hide and seek, leering lizards, and a dog who has made a new playmate out of the neighbor on the other side of the fence.READ MORE: Michigan Opera Theatre Changing Its Name To Detroit Opera
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Jayson Blair and commentary by Brain Cooper, Noah Matthews, Carmen Hodgson, and Mikalah Gordon (#213).READ MORE: MDOT To Repair 19 Bridges Across Michigan This Year
Original airdate 3/5/2022.MORE NEWS: Defense Blames Flint Water Crisis On Snyder Administration, Not Engineers
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.