WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS – Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
We have playful puppies, boorish birds, a litany of labs, cows attending a live concert, entertaining elk, sporty sheep, and a stallion who is a pretty amazing soccer player.
Hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Christina Ochoa and commentary by Miklalah Gordon, Carmen Hodgson, Noah Matthews, and Brian Cooper (#210).
Original airdate 1/22/2022.
Every episode of WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.