(CBS DETROIT) – The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit is hosting its 35th annual Bed & Bread Club Radiothon, a 27-hour fundraiser on 760 WJR, on Thursday and Friday this week.
The radiothon is a primary source of support for the Salvation Army’s Bed & Bread program and the funds are used to provide food and shelter to individuals throughout the Metro Detroit area.
Officials say the funds will continue to serve nearly 1.6 million meals and provide nearly 77,000 nights of shelter in 2022.
The fundraising goal for this year is $1.8 million.
The radiothon has been hosted on 760 WJR since 2011, and since its start, the radiothon has raised more than $39.5 million.
The Radiothon lineup includes:
- Paul W. Smith
- Sean Baligian
- Marie Osborne
- Kevin Dietz
- Tom Jordan
- Lloyd Jackson
- Chris Renwick
- Mitch Albom
- Steve Courtney
- Guy Gordon
- Dick Purtan, with special co-host Jim Vella, Salvation Army Metro Detroit, and National Advisory Board member, and longtime Bed & Bread Club supporter.
The fundraiser began on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. and will go until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.
When individuals make a $120 donation, that money will help feed five people for almost a month. In addition to this when individuals make a $240 donation, they will help support 10 people for nearly a month and will receive an embroidered, limited-edition Bed & Bread Club Radiothon insulated lunch tote.
Individuals can donate during the 27-hour Radiothon by visiting www.salmich.org, texting BREAD to 24365, and buy calling 833-SAL-HOPE (833-725-4673).MORE NEWS: Global Oil Prices Soar Above $100 After Russia Invades Ukraine, Could Go Much Higher
