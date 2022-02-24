Southfield (CW50) – Black Pilots of America is a non profit organization that was established in1997. The purpose behind the organization was to to introduce and educate underserved and underrepresented youths to the exciting world of aviation.
For over 20 years, Black Pilots of America has set out to train youth to participate and advance in various types of employment within the field of aviation, stimulate and encourage broader job opportunities for under privileged youth in all phases of aviation, and encourage youth to enter the field of aviation and to remain in school by showing films and lecturing in schools on opportunities in the field of aviation.
This is done by organizing and setting up a school for such training, and developing scholarships for youth who will partake in the training.
Members of the organization come from all walks of life and various backgrounds and experiences. But the primary focus is on providing an atmosphere for everyone to learn to fly and perhaps own airplanes. Members include men, women, and youth aviation enthusiasts.
There are several different chapters that are located throughout the country. Michigan's location is the Gilbert A. Cargill Chapter, which flies out of the Coleman A. Young International Airport, Formerly Detroit City Airport. The airport is located six miles northeast of downtown Detroit, in Wayne County, Michigan.
Andreas Andreas, President of the Gilbert A. Cargill Chapter, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the purpose of his chapter, the history behind it, and where he found his love for aviation.
Learn more at BPADetroit.wixsite.com
