Southfield (CW50) Olayami Dabls came the corner of Grand River and West Grand Blvd over 16 years ago with a vision to create a space for his community. A space where people could understand the power of their African heritage. The MBAD African Bead Museum occupies almost an entire city block. Each of the 18 outdoor installations tells a story, and expresses the significance of African culture and history.
Inside the museum is the African Bead Gallery, N'kisi House and African Language Wall. The idea behind displaying these beads is what Dabls describes as a "quiet revolution that sparks a vital conversation with global and local audiences."
Dabls has talked about the museum’s use of iron, rocks, wood, and mirrors in its displays as well. The use of these materials is seen throughout the history of African communities, used as a way to show how their communities came to be and how the use of these materials helped them survive through generations.
Olayami Dabls, Founder of MDAB African Bead Museum, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about the history behind his museum, the collections inside of it, and the way these beads tell the history of Africa.
Learn more at MBAD.org
