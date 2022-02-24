DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Detroit police say a barricaded situation on the city’s west side has ended after a woman in a home surrendered.
Police were on the scene Thursday in the 9000 block of Burt Road.
Residents were asked to shelter in place in the area.
According to the Detroit Police Department, a woman suffering from a mental health crisis called 911. She was holding a firearm and retreated into the home when police arrived.
Police say the woman was taken to a hospital for mental health treatment.
Authorities also recovered two weapons from the home.
