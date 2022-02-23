  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:59-year-old man, Dean Daggett, logging truck, Mackinac County, Michigan, Moran Township, snowmobile operator, upper peninsula

MORAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 59-year-old man has died after the snowmobile he was operating collided with a logging truck on a road in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

Dean Daggett of Kenockee was pronounced dead at the scene of Tuesday’s crash in Mackinac County’s Moran Township, state police said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Monroe Man Arrested, Charged With Soliciting 14-Year-Old Girl Online

Police said the snowmobile went around a blind curve when it collided with the truck. The truck’s driver was not injured.

READ MORE: Michigan Group Collecting Signatures To Rein In Payday Loans

The crash was under investigation.

Moran Township is northwest of St. Ignace.

MORE NEWS: Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills To Regulate Pharmacy Benefit Managers, Lower Prescription Drug Costs

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.