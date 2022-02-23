FLAT ROCK, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Multiple agencies are in Flat Rock investigating contamination in the Huron River.
Officials say it started Tuesday when the Flat Rock Fire Department responded to reports of a chemical-like sheen on the river. It’s located at an offshoot of the river next to Huroc Park and Telegraph Road.
Environmental contractors remove an unidentified sheen from a collection point on a back channel of the Huron River in Flat Rock, Michigan. As part of a multi-agency response, @EPAGreatLakes and @MichiganEGLE are investigating the site to identify the source and substance. pic.twitter.com/1F0Ypa8lMh
— Michigan EGLE (@MichiganEGLE) February 23, 2022
Michigan Department of Environment spokesperson Jill Greenberg says they currently do not know the source or the composition of the contamination.
Greenberg says containment efforts are working to keep it from the rest of the river.
“The impacted area is currently contained and there are no health concerns, as no harmful vapors are being identified. Officials are still working on the recovery process,” Flat Rock Mayor Mark Hammond said in an update on Wednesday. “There is no public health danger present. Local, county, state and federal officials are continuing efforts to address the matter and additional information will be provided as the situation develops.”
Hammond said Huroc Park and the Flat Rock Animal Shelter will continue to be closed while the contamination is under investigation.
The contamination comes months after the city reported a leak from the Ford Flat Rock Assembly Plant that impacted several homes and caused families to voluntarily evacuate.
