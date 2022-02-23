Southfield (CW50) – Emmanuel Smith, Founder of Mr. E in the D, created the program out of his vision to equip today’s youth with the character and academic habits necessary for them to be responsible citizens. Smith serves as the Dean of Culture of a Detroit area charter school where he is in charge of creating and monitoring in-school programing that supports an environment conducive to learning. Smith has described his role as one you don’t see in many schools, as a Dean of Culture usually focuses on discipline and behavioral issues within the school. Smith uses his role to create a better environment for students and create a space that makes learning fun.
Smith has over 19 years of experience working with youth in urban and suburban communities. His work inside the school took off when he noticed that students in which he engaged with daily were struggling to learn and retain knowledge around their multiplication factions and letter sounds. He chose to pen and record educational songs that helped students in learning their multiplication facts and letter sounds.
This work led him to creating his Mr. E in the D show, which he stars in, teaching kids various educational methods through music and creative activities. Smith is joined on the program by three of his own children and his godson.
Emmanuel Smith joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to talk about his life working with youth in communities and schools, and how these kids have changed his life just as much as he has changed their lives.
You can find more of Emmanuel Smith and his music at MrEInTheD.com and find his videos at YouTube.com/MrEintheD
