GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — An ice storm left road conditions treacherous Tuesday in the northern Lower Peninsula, authorities said.
The National Weather Service posted an ice storm warning for several counties including the cities of Traverse City, Kalkaska, and Grayling through midnight Tuesday night.READ MORE: Snowmobile Operator In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Dies After Collision With Logging Truck
“Plan on ice-covered roadways impacting the evening commute. Travel may be nearly impossible at times in some areas,” the weather service said.READ MORE: Ford Recalls 330,000 Mustangs To Fix Rear Camera Problem
“Vehicles are sliding off the roadway even when stopped,” Michigan State Police said on Twitter.MORE NEWS: IRS Lets Taxpayers Opt Out Of Facial Recognition After Backlash
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.