  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Auto, auto industry, Ford, vehicle recall

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 330,000 Mustangs in the U.S. to fix backup camera displays that go blank or become distorted.

The recall covers cars from the 2015 to 2017 model years.

READ MORE: Snowmobile Operator In Michigan's Upper Peninsula Dies After Collision With Logging Truck

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the rear view camera wiring can become loose or damaged, causing the problem.

READ MORE: Ice Storm In Northern Michigan Makes For Dangerous Driving Conditions

Ford said in documents that it knows of two minor crashes and no injuries due to the problem.

Dealers will repair the deck lid wiring harness possibly replace the camera. Notices will be mailed to owners starting March 7. They’ll get another letter when parts are ready.

MORE NEWS: IRS Lets Taxpayers Opt Out Of Facial Recognition After Backlash

© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.