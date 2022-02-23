  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    10:00 PMGood Sam
    11:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:$2500 reward for information, 24-years-old, Crime Stoppers, Detroit's northwest side, Paris Strickland, Pregnant Woman Murdered

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a Detroit murder.

On Friday, Nov. 26, Paris Strickland was murdered on Detroit’s northwest side.

READ MORE: DUI Expungements Available For Eligible First-Time Offenders

She was 24-years-old and 6 months pregnant at the time of the incident.

Officials say she was driving in her vehicle and when she was stopped at a red light an unknown driver pulled up next to her vehicle and started firing shots.

READ MORE: US Rep. Fred Upton Launches Campaign Ad, Signaling Run For Reelection

Police say it happened at about 7:35 p.m. in the area of Artesian and Fenkel.

All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

MORE NEWS: Detroiter 1 of Only 11 Black Marina Operators In The World, Only One In Michigan

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.