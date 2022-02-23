(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on a Detroit murder.
On Friday, Nov. 26, Paris Strickland was murdered on Detroit's northwest side.
She was 24-years-old and 6 months pregnant at the time of the incident.
Officials say she was driving in her vehicle and when she was stopped at a red light an unknown driver pulled up next to her vehicle and started firing shots.
Police say it happened at about 7:35 p.m. in the area of Artesian and Fenkel.
All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.
