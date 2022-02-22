BATWOMAN – Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy.READ MORE: Michigan's Isle Royale Among Least-Visited National Parks In The United States
Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons.
Also starring Camrus Johnson.READ MORE: Equipment Failure Causes Discharge Of Untreated Sewage Into Flint River
Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles (#312).
Original airdate 2/23/2022.MORE NEWS: Roy Levy Williams, Former Auto Executive Who Worked For 3 Michigan Governors, Dies At 83
Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.