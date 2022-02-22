  • WWJ-TV

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMUEFA Champions League Today
    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
  • WKBD-TV

BATWOMAN – Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

WHERE IS MY MIND? – Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Sophie (Meagan Tandy), and Jada (Robin Givens) come together to formulate a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) seeks to make amends for the harm she did as Poison Ivy.

Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continues to spiral out of control and contend with her mental demons.

Also starring Camrus Johnson.

Eric Dean Stanton directed the episode written by Maya Houston and Daphne Miles (#312).

Original airdate 2/23/2022.

Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.