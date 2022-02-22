  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMUEFA Champions League Today
    3:00 PMUEFA Champions League Soccer
    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

WALKER – Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50

CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition.

Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.

Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#208).

Original airdate 1/19/2022.

Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.