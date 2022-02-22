WALKER – Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
CAPTAIN JAMES IS SHOT – While setting up protective detail on Trey (Jeff Pierre), Captain James (Coby Bell) is shot and left in critical condition.
Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes on the role of interim Captain and turns to an unlikely source for help.
Bosede Williams directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#208).
Original airdate 1/19/2022.
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.