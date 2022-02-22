  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department has two teens in custody in connection to a triple murder at a Detroit home that left a man, woman, and 5-year-old boy dead.

The two suspects are two males, ages 16 and 17.

They were in the neighborhood when they were arrested, according to police.

Police say the suspects knew the victims, but they have not released a motive.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, at about 5 p.m., officers were called to a home 15300 block of Evergreen after a family member said he had not heard from or seen the victims in a week.

When they arrived, they found a man, woman, and her 5-year-old son fatally shot in the home.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they will release more details soon.

