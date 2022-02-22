(CBS DETROIT) – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 26-year-old that happened in the parking lot of a Shell Gas Station.
On Feb. 21, at about 10:36 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shell Gas Station located at Twelve Mile and Orchard Lake Roads.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim is a 26-year-old man from Southfield, and he was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
Police say the shooter is a 23-year-old man from Farmington Hills, and he made the 911 call to report the shooting and stayed at the scene until officers arrived.
Preliminary investigation is ongoing, but officials say that the shooter and the victim are known to each other, and this was not a random crime.
The Department is asking anyone who has information related to this incident to please call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
